Flight operations resume from Assam's Rupsi airport

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) Flight operations from Assam's Rupsi airport resumed on Thursday after a hiatus of nearly a year, with Alliance Air operating an ATR-72 aircraft from the facility.

The airline operated a flight from Guwahati to Kolkata via Rupsi in Western Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The state Minister of Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture, U G Brahma, inaugurated the resumption of services by lighting a lamp.

Alliance Air will operate three weekly flights between Kolkata and Guwahati with a stopover at Rupsi airport.

Flights to and fro the Rupsi airport had remained suspended since November 7 last year when the previous operator, Fly Big, stopped operations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "After a brief hiatus, flights have resumed from Rupsi airport." "Flights connecting Guwahati and Kolkata will now serve the airport, which is a crucial connectivity link to regions in Western Assam," Sarma posted on X.

The Airport-in-Charge, Sandeep Patil, said that the flights operated by Alliance Air under the UDAN scheme will initially run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

These flights will serve as a vital link for students, businessmen and patients seeking faster transportation from the western Assam districts of Kokrajhar and Dhubri, Patil said.

A British-era airport, Rupsi was reopened for operations on May 8, 2021, and had undergone a Rs 100-crore makeover under the UDAN-2 and UDAN-4 schemes.