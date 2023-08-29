Flight operations to begin at Shivamogga airport on Thursday

Bengaluru: Flight operations at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka will begin on Thursday, according to Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil.

The first flight (Indigo) will depart from here at 9.50 a.m. and reach Shivamogga at 11.05 a.m., he said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport on February 27, coinciding with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa.

Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour, officials said.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, they said Patil, who is also the Large and Medium Industries Minister, said he would travel in the first flight to Shivamogga with Shivamogga district in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Yediyurappa and Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra, among others.

"Tickets have been booked for the next three weeks in advance. There is good demand", he said.