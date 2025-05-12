Flight operations to resume at Srinagar airport from Tuesday

Srinagar, May 12 (PTI) Normal flight operations will soon be restarted at the Srinagar International Airport, officials said on Monday.

The decision follows the Airports Authority of India's announcement regarding the resumption of civilian flights at 32 airports that were temporarily shut last week in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India, along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAM), announcing the closure of airports across northern and western India.

"Aerodrome closure NOTAM has been revoked and the Srinagar airport is ready to facilitate flight operations," an official said on Monday.

He said the airlines will resume normal operations from Tuesday.

"Spicejet is going to operate additional flights to cater to the backlog," the official said.

Haj flights from Srinagar were also affected due to closure of the Srinagar airport, he added. PTI MIJ RUK RUK