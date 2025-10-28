Flight ops at Thiruvananthapuram airport to be halted for five hrs on Oct 30 for temple procession

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) Flight services from the international airport here will be suspended for five hours on October 30 to make way for the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, TIAL said.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd said flight services would be halted from 4.45 pm to 9.00 pm on that day.

"In view of the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be temporarily suspended from 16.45 hrs to 21.00 hrs on 30 October 2025," TIAL said in a Facebook post.

Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules and revised timings, it added.

The temple procession traditionally follows a route that crosses the airport runway.

The airport has been suspending operations twice every year for decades to allow the biannual, centuries-old ceremonial procession to pass through the runway.

According to historians, when the airport was built, Travancore King Sree Chithira Thirunal had stipulated that the facility would remain open to the public for 363 days a year, and be reserved for Lord Padmanabha, the titular deity of the royal family, on the remaining two days.

The royal-era ritual has continued even after the Adani Group took over management of the airport.

The airport issues a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) twice every year before closing the runway for the Alpassi festival in October-November and the Painkuni festival in March-April.

Alpassi is a grand annual traditional festival, while Painkuni is a ten-day celebration featuring special rituals performed each day. PTI LGK SSK