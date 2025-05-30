Flight services hit in Guwahati airport due to rain

Guwahati, May 30 (PTI) Flights services at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) were affected on Friday due to incessant rainfall and gusty winds, an official statement said.

At least nine flights have been diverted and several originating from here re-scheduled so far, an official working at the airport said.

"The recent inclement weather in Guwahati, caused by heavy downpour and gusty winds, has impacted flight operations at LGBIA," an official statement issued by the airport said.

It said contingency plans have been activated and support extended to passengers, including food and beverage arrangements.

"Given the disruption of surface transport, LGBIA has made transport available to take passengers to the nearest public transport hub. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines on the status of their flights before leaving for the airport," it added.

The official at the airport said at least nine flights coming from various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, have been diverted so far.

"Five of these have been diverted to Kolkata, and two to Agartala," the official said.

The official further added that many flights originating from Guwahati are being rescheduled, though none has been cancelled so far.

Guwahati has been hit by heavy rain and gusty winds since Thursday night, leading to massive waterlogging in the state’s largest city and throwing normal life out of gear.

'Red alert' has been sounded by the Meteorological department for Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, along with 17 other districts of the state. PTI SSG SSG ACD