Flight services restored at Chennai Airport

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Airport operations returned to normalcy here on Sunday after a few flights, including an international service, were diverted to nearby airports due to fog-triggered low visibility, officials said.

Moderate to dense fog was reported at the city airport early on Sunday, they said, adding, a few departing flights suffered minor delays as well.

In an update, Chennai Airport said flight operations have normalised and all the flights were operating as per schedule.

Airport sources said as the visibility was clear, some airlines informed the passengers that the flights were operational as usual and there was no disruption.

"Flight operations at Chennai Airport have normalised, and all movements are proceeding as per schedule. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates," the Chennai Airport said in a social media post on Sunday.

Earlier, moderate to dense fog was reported over Chennai Meenambakkam Airport during the morning hours. "Visibility was around 1500 metres at 05:30 am IST, which reduced to 350 metres by 06:30 am IST and further dropped to 150 metres around 07:30 am IST due to fog." "The fog formation was attributed to a combination of high humidity, light to calm winds, and lower night-time temperatures," an official said.

Two incoming flights-- from Kuala Lumpur and Hyderabad, were diverted to Tiruchirappalli, while a city-bound private service returned to Bengaluru. PTI CORR VIJ VIJ KH