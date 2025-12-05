Flights chaos 'small pain' compared to West Bengal MGNREGS workers' plight: O'Brien

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) As several MPs have been impacted by the IndiGo flight cancellations, Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Friday called it a "small pain", compared to the MGNREGA workers in West Bengal who have been deprived of wages as the scheme remains suspended in the state.

The remark came as the party held a protest in the Parliament complex for the third consecutive day, alleging nonpayment of central dues -- including under the Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) -- to West Bengal.

"MPs will absorb some of this difficulty and pain (due to flight cancellations). Small pain compared to what this government is causing to 59 lakh Bengalis who have worked hard under MGNREGA and not been paid for three years," O'Brien told reporters.

He alleged that the government is depriving the workers of Rs 52,000 crore with the dues under the central scheme.

The cancellation of approximately 500 flights by IndiGo over the last two days came up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Congress member Pramod Tiwari expressing concern over the airline's "monopoly" and its impact on parliamentarians and common citizens.

He pointed out that many members had booked flights to return home on Friday and return on Monday, but are now facing difficulties.

On the third day of the protest over the dues issue, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs accused the Centre of running a "vindictive regime" and starving the entire state to settle political scores.

Senior Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said the party would continue to agitate till the dues are paid.

"Today, the TMC parliamentary party held a demonstration demanding the payment of dues of Bengal and MGNREGA," he said.

Roy alleged that Rs 52,000 crore were due under the rural employment scheme and added that overall, the Centre owed the state around Rs 2 lakh crore more.

"We shall continue to agitate for this money as long as we can," he said.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said the release of funds to West Bengal under the MGNREGS was stopped with effect from March 9, 2022, by invoking the provisions under Section 27 of the MGNREGA, 2005, owing to the continued non-compliance with the directives of the central government by the state.

He also said the total pending liability pertaining to the state of West Bengal, as on March 8, 2022, stands at Rs 3082.52 crore, comprising Rs 1457.22 crore under the wage component, Rs 1607.68 crore under the material component, and Rs 17.62 crore under the administrative component.