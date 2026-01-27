Flights to and from Srinagar airport cancelled due to snowfall

Srinagar (PTI): Several flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

"In view of adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport, airlines have cancelled certain flights for today," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

As many as 16 flights -- eight inbound and eight outbound -- have been cancelled so far.

"Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," the official said.

The cancellation of flights has left hundreds of tourists, who were scheduled to return after spending the weekend and Republic Day holiday in the Valley, stranded in Kashmir.