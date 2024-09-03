Flixbus expands in South India, connects Bengaluru with 33 cities

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) FlixBus India, a global brand for affordable and sustainable travel, announced its expansion into South India on Tuesday.

Six inaugural routes from Bengaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad were officially unveiled by State Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure, M B Patil, during a flag-off ceremony held here. Also, present were global Flix leaders Max Zeumer, COO, and Daniel Krauss, co-founder.

"FlixBus will address the long-distance mobility needs of people in Karnataka and the southern region with a technology-driven, collective transport alternative. People now have an increased awareness about the environment, and we welcome FlixBus not only as a foreign investor in Karnataka but also a partner in our journey toward sustainability," said Patil.

Flixbus India managing director, Surya Khurana said, "After the success of North India operations, expanding to South India is the next step in our journey to revolutionise intercity travel. This expansion is not just about new routes, it's about empowering local operators with Flixbus’s digital platform, ensuring seamless travel for passengers, and contributing to a more sustainable environment." This launch adds 33 cities on more than 200 connections throughout South India. In total, Flixbus India will now connect 101 cities and 215 stops nationwide, providing millions of passengers with more accessible, efficient, and comfortable travel options.

In South India, FlixBus will continue its strategic collaboration with local bus operators, employing its proprietary technology platform to enhance business operations.

As part of the Bengaluru launch, Flixbus announced a special price promotion. Passengers can book tickets at a fare of Rs 99. This promotion is exclusively available for the new routes launched around Bengaluru city. The offer is valid across all sales channels, with the booking period running from September 3 to September 15, and the departure period spanning from September 10 to October 6, with no blackout dates. PTI JR KH