FlixBus partners with Rajasthan tourism to promote heritage through custom-branded buses

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Intercity mobility provider FlixBus on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, aimed at promoting the state's vibrant culture and heritage through innovative mobility solutions.

The collaboration was launched on Wednesday at a ceremonial flag-off at Albert Hall Museum in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari and state government officials.

As part of this initiative, FlixBus will operate heritage-themed, custom-branded buses showcasing the rich tourism destinations of the state. The buses will run daily on major routes, including London-Cambridge in the UK and Dehradun-Haridwar-Delhi-Jaipur in India, connecting international and domestic travellers with Rajasthan's stories and sights, a release from the company said.

"Passengers travelling on these routes will experience a unique journey with culturally immersive branding, turning every ride into an invitation to discover Rajasthan's heritage," the release said.

A QR code linked to the official website of the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, will also be prominently displayed on the buses, enabling further exploration by potential visitors.