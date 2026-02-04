FLO Bangalore inaugurates women-led industrial park at Gowribidanur

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) FLO Bangalore on Tuesday inaugurated a women-led industrial park at Gowribidanur in Karnataka, marking what it described as a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at enabling women entrepreneurs to enter manufacturing and large-scale industry.

The project brings together women entrepreneurs, government agencies and industry bodies in a public-private collaboration to address long-standing structural barriers faced by women, particularly first-generation entrepreneurs, the FLO said in a release.

The FLO Bangalore Industrial Park, planned over 50 acres and exclusively for FLO Bangalore members, is being developed with the support of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and Karnataka Udyog Mitra (KUM).

The initiative seeks to provide access to land, infrastructure and institutional support while decentralising industrial growth away from saturated zones in Bengaluru.

According to the statement, Gowribidanur was chosen for its connectivity, available infrastructure and long-term growth potential, while also enabling industrial development in an emerging region and generating local employment.

"Industrial Park represents a shift not just in infrastructure but in mindset. For many women owning an industry once felt like an impossible dream. What this park does is change that inner conversation," said Revathi Raju, Head, Industrial Park and Past Chairperson, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry - Ladies Organisation (FLO) Bangalore, addressing the inauguration.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, said the FLO Bangalore Industrial Park reflected an inclusive and decentralised approach to industrial growth.

She noted that KIADB and KUM had worked closely on the land allocation and described the project as a model that could be replicated across Karnataka and beyond. PTI GMS KH