Floating bridge inaugurated at Panambur beach

Mangaluru: The newly constructed floating sea bridge at Panambur beach here was inaugurated by Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader.

The bridge is set to be the new attraction at the beach, which has been witnessing an increasing inflow of tourists in recent years. This is the second floating bridge in the twin coastal districts, the first one having opened at Malpe beach in Udupi.

Kadali beach tourism development committee, a unit of Bhandary Builders, has constructed the 125-metre-long bridge, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

A total of 12 life guards and additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of tourists. A maximum of 50 people can watch the sunset on the floating bridge.

Khader, in his speech, said that he will hold talks with Tourism Minister H K Patil to accord priority for development of beach tourism.

Laxmish Bhandary and Rajesh Hukkeri, partners of the beach development committee, were present.