Floating restaurants, glass watchtowers, skywalks proposed in J'khand Budget for tourism development

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) In a bid to promote tourism in Jharkhand, the state government on Tuesday proposed in the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal to set up floating restaurants, solar-powered boats, skywalks, glass watchtowers and ropeways in different areas.

A budgetary provision of Rs 361.67 crore has made for the tourism sector.

"Tourism has immense potential in Jharkhand. In a bid to promote the sector, construction of a glass bridge in Dassam falls, glass bridge and ropeway in Jonha falls and ropeway in Hundu falls, all falling in Ranchi district, has been proposed in the Budget," state Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said in the House.

Similarly, skywalk, solar-powered boat and floating restaurant have been proposed at Patratu in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

In Latehar district, a glass watchtower at Koyal view point in Netarhat and a skywalk at Magnolia point have been proposed.

Punasi Dam in Deoghar and Malay Dam in Palamu district will be developed as tourist places, he said.

"In a bid to promote mining tourism in the state, a memorandum of understanding between India Tourism Development Corporation Limited and Central Coalfield Limited has already been signed," Kishore added.