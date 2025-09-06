Flood aftermath: JMC intensifies fogging, spraying activities across Jammu

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has intensified fogging and spraying activities across all its 74 wards to control mosquito breeding and minimise the risk of vector-borne diseases, its commissioner Devansh Yadav said on Saturday.

He made an urgent appeal to the people of Jammu to remain cautious and adopt preventive measures in the aftermath of the floods.

"The flood-hit regions are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases, and immediate action is necessary to protect public health," the JMC commissioner said.

"The JMC has intensified its efforts to conduct fogging and spraying activities across all wards," he said, requesting people to promptly register their areas and ward numbers on the corporation's helpline if fogging and spraying activities have not yet reached their locality.

"This will help the authorities prioritise the areas that require immediate attention and ensure that every ward receives timely preventive measures," he said.

Yadav said contamination of drinking water is a major concern during such times and can lead to illnesses such as stomach infections, headaches, fever, and diarrhoea.

There exists an increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, which are more likely to spread in areas with accumulated stagnant water, he said.

The commissioner advised the public to boil water for a minimum of 10 minutes for decontamination "Chlorine tablets should be used wherever possible, and water should be allowed to settle for at least half an hour after adding the tablets before it is used for drinking or cooking purposes.

"Residents are also urged to maintain their surroundings by removing stagnant water from rooftops, courtyards and nearby drains as such areas provide ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes," he advised.

The health department has launched the 104 helpline number to give guidance and address any health-related queries from residents, he said.

"The success of these measures greatly depends on the active cooperation of the public," he said, adding, "together, we can prevent the spread of diseases and ensure a healthy environment for everyone." PTI TAS VN VN