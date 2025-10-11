Flood alert for villages close to Ponnai river in TN's Vellore

Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Oct 11 (PTI) People living in villages along the banks of River Ponnai must not use it for any purpose, including bathing, as the discharge is expected to further rise in view of heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kalavagunta dam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a top district official said on Saturday.

In a flood alert, Vellore district collector VR Subbulaxmi said the discharge from Kalavagunta dam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh till 7.45 AM on Saturday was about 540 cusecs.

From 8 AM, the discharge is being raised in view of heavy rains in the catchment areas of the dam in the neighbouring state, she said in an official release.

"Hence, people living along the banks of Ponnai river are advised to exercise caution and avoid going near it for any purpose, be it bathing or washing clothes or to cross the river," the official said.

Also, she appealed to parents to ensure that children do not go anywhere near the river.