Flood alert in Bihar after release of water from barrages, lakhs affected in 13 districts

Patna, Sep 28 (PTI) The Bihar government has sounded an alert for floods along swollen rivers such as Kosi, Gandak and Ganga in northern and central parts of the state following the release of water from Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages on Saturday, a senior official said.

The development may aggravate the condition of over 16.28 lakh people in 13 districts, who were already affected by inundation following heavy rain.

"Due to heavy rains in Nepal, water discharge in rivers like Gandak, Koshi, Mahananda etc. has increased significantly on Saturday", said the state Water Resources Department (WRD) in a statement.

A total of 5.79 lakh cusecs of water was released from Birpur Barrage on Kosi River till 7 pm, the highest in 56 years, said Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary of the state Water Resources Department.

He told PTI that all safety measures are being ensured for securing the embankments. The last time the maximum water which was discharged from this barrage was 7.88 lakh cusecs of water in 1968.

Similarly, 5.38 lakh cusecs of water was released from Valmikinagar Barrage till 7 pm. This is the highest water discharged from this barrage after 6.39 lakh cusecs released in 2003. Traffic movement has been stopped near Kosi barrage as a preventive measure.

"The teams of the WRD are monitoring the embankments on 24/7 basis' so that prompt action can be taken as soon as any erosion or danger is detected,” the official said.

Members of the teams include three superintending engineers, 17 executive engineers, 25 assistant engineers and 45 junior engineers of the WRD.

"The water level of several rivers Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan and Mahananda and the Ganga-- has been rising across the state, following continuous rainfall over the past two-three days.

“Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal has led to rivers touching or flowing above the danger level at several places in the bordering districts," the senior official said.

Authorities from Nepal released 5.40 lakh cusecs of water in Gandak barrage from their side till 7 pm on Saturday and 4.99 lakh cusecs of water in Kosi barrage, he added.

Following the heavy discharge of water from these two barrages, the excess river water entered low-lying areas of West and East Champaran, Gopalganj, Araria, Supaul, Katihar, Purnea and several other districts, officials said.

An alert has already been sounded for several districts of Bihar as the IMD predicted heavy rain and warned of flash flood risk in parts of the state.

Districts such as West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani and Bhojpur districts are likely to experience heavy rain, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Friday said.

"These districts are at risk of low to moderate flash floods," it said.

Water entered a government hospital after heavy rain in Gopalganj.

The state disaster management department asked the administration of the districts to remain on alert and take preventive measures in the wake of the forecast.

Around 13 districts situated along the Ganga, including Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger and Bhagalpur, are already experiencing a flood-like situation, and nearly 13.5 lakh people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels of rivers, following torrential rainfall, officials said.

A large number of people from the affected districts have been evacuated and brought to relief camps, they said.

The state witnessed 780.3 mm rainfall in different areas in the state till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Farmers in north Bihar are reeling under the impact of unexpected late-season floods that have damaged thousands of acres of standing Kharif crops, including paddy, makhana and vegetables.

The farmers may face difficulties as the flood has damaged seeds being prepared by the Bihar Agricultural University at Sabour (Bhagalpur) in an area of 1.05 acres. High-quality seeds of various crops were being prepared by the scientists for farmers for the next season. It has been completely destroyed, Vice Chancellor of the University D R Singh said.

Meanwhile, a free health camp was organised to provide medical facilities to the flood-affected people in the state capital near JP Setu, said Dr Sanjeev Kumar (head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery) of AIIMS Patna.

A team of experienced doctors and medical staff were present there, Kumar said.