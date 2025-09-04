Flood alert in Srinagar after Jhelum overflows in Budgam; evacuation advisory issued

Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Several areas in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir were inundated as water from the Jhelum River spilt over, prompting authorities in Srinagar district to issue an advisory for the evacuation of people from vulnerable, low-lying areas.

"District Administration Srinagar has reported a breach at Shalina in Budgam. As a preemptive and precautionary measure, residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh and Mehjoornagar are advised to evacuate these areas and move to safer places," an official spokesperson said.

The administration has set up relief centres to cater to the evacuated people from these areas, the spokesman said.

He added that nodal officers have been appointed for these relief centres, besides overall nodal officers from the district administration and the SMC, for assistance to those in need.

"Announcements through local committees, Masjids, and local revenue and police authorities in these areas have already been made," he added.

In other areas of the valley downstream of the Jhelum, flood fears have slightly eased as the water level started receding from 6.00 am on Thursday.

However, the Jhelum is still flowing above the danger mark both at Sangam in south Kashmir and at Ram Munshi Bagh here.