Flood alert in Jharkhand's Ramgarh as water level rises in Patratu dam

Ramgarh, Oct 2 (PTI) A flood alert was issued in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday as the gates of the Patratu dam are likely to be opened due to the rise in water level, officials said.

The water levels of Nalkari and Damodar rivers would rise in the downstream when the gates are opened, causing a flood in the low-lying areas along the rivers, they said.

The water level of the dam was at 1,326.5 RL at 11 am and has been increasing. The dam gates are usually opened when it reaches around 1,328 RL, they added.

"We have started preparations for opening the gates to discharge water for the safety of the dam. It is likely to cause a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas," said an official of the Patratu Thermal Power Station.

Ramgarh's Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar said a flood alert has been issued, and announcements are being made through loudspeakers to inform the people.

The managing committee of the Rajrappa Temple has been asked to take precautionary measures, he said.

The district disaster management authority and NDRF have been kept on standby, said another official. PTI CORR SAN SOM