Flood alert sounded in downstream of Pampa Sagar dam

Koppal (Karnataka), Aug 11 (PTI) A flood alert has been sounded in the downstream of Pampa Sagar dam on Tungabhadra river here in Koppal after the chain of the 19th crust gate broke, leading to the release of huge amount of water.

Sources in the water resource department said that they would require to empty the reservoir from the existing capacity of 105 TMC to 65 to 55 TMC to carry out repair work.

The water resource department has opened all the crust gates barring five to take up repair work on an urgent basis.

According to the sources, 89,000 cusecs of water is being released as of now.

Koppal district in charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi who visited the dam said, "We may have to release at least 60 to 65 TMC water from the dam. The problem can be resolved only after 20 feet of water is released. Hence, there is an urgency to empty the dam." The Minister said the water resource department is bringing the design at the time of the dam construction.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the water resource portfolio, has rushed to Koppal to take stock of the situation.

As of now, there is no fear of flooding in the downstream though the water flow has intensified. People have been warned not to venture near the river due to heavy outflow of water from the dam.

The sources said the dam has faced the major problem in 70 years since its construction.