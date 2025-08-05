Flood alert to people on banks of Bhavani River

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Aug 5 (PTI) PWD and Revenue Department have issued flood alert on Tuesday morning to the people living on the banks of River Bhavani.

The officials said that due to rain and discharge of water from various dams in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, a huge quantity of surplus water from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Reservoir will be discharged after the water level reaches 102 feet.

At 8 am on Tuesday, the dam was receiving 6,937 cusecs (Cubic feet per second) of water, water level was at 101.71 feet (against the full level of 105 feet) and storage stood at 30.08 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic) feet (against full level of 32.8), they said. Inflow and storage may increase suddenly, necessitating an increase in discharge, letting out all the inflow into the river, they added.

So, officials urged the people living on the Banks of River Bhavani at Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavani areas to go to safer places with their cattle and belongings to avert any untoward incident.

At 8 am on Tuesday, authorities are releasing 2,800 cusecs of water from the dam. Of this, 1,500 cusecs are let into LBP canal, 800 cusecs into Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canals, 400 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal, and 100 cusecs into Bhavani River for drinking water in Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam areas.

Police and Revenue officials are visiting the LBP canal area and the Bhavani River Bank, to assist the evacuation of people and their properties.