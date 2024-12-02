Flood fury overwhelms Villupuram in TN, Railway suspends ops as water level rises over danger mark

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) Villupuram continues to reel under unprecedented flooding, while the depression, the remnant of cyclonic storm Fengal over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Advertisment

Villupuram town, nearby towns and villages, have borne the brunt of the rain fury and raging flood water gushed towards low-lying areas.

With water rising above the danger level on an arterial bridge between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram, Southern Railway on Monday morning announced suspension of operations in that key stretch, leading to cancellations, diversion and short termination of services, which includes express and superfast trains.

Well-connected Villupuram is the easy link between Chennai, other northern parts of the state and the central and southern regions of Tamil Nadu. River Thenpennai was in spate and northern coastal town of Cuddalore was also badly hit.

Advertisment

Western districts of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri district too were overwhelmed by the flooding. Krishnagiri witnessed floods unseen in the past two to three decades and many vehicles, including cars and vans were dragged from a road into low-lying areas, shocking people. Road access from Uthangarai to towns such as Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai has been affected due to heavy inundation.

The IMD said: "The depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Fengal”) over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2024, over North Interior Tamil Nadu. The remnant low pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around 3rd December 2024." PTI VGN VGN KH