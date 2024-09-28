Flood-hit Malda people loot relief after visiting Bengal minister leaves

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) Flood-affected people of West Bengal’s Malda district on Saturday looted relief materials from a truck shortly after senior minister Firhad Hakim who visited Manikchak area left.

During the urban development minister’s stay there, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the flood victims through his mobile phone and assured them of all help from the state administration.

Shortly after Hakim left, the arrangements to distribute the relief materials went haywire and a section of the people who gathered near Bhutni Bridge circled the truck and began lifting the sacks from the vehicle.

In the melee, the volunteers were seen throwing the sacks containing relief towards the crowd.

Earlier, the chief minister told the people that the central government is to be blamed for the current flood situation in the state.

"Due to the non-cooperation of the Centre, we could not take proper preparation ahead of the monsoon. Due to continuous rain for the past several days, the water level of the Ganga has increased. I stand by the people of Manikchak in their distress," Banerjee said on Hakim’s phone which was placed before a microphone.

She said she has Hakim to oversee the problem of the people and also directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to do the same.

Banerjee also urged the locals not to venture into the rivers because of increased water levels following heavy rain.

The flood situation in localities like Bhutani and Gopalpur in Manikchak has been critical, and in the last two days, three persons have gone missing, sources in the district administration said. PTI SCH NN