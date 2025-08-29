Flood-hit parts of Jammu-Srinagar NH likely to be restored on Friday night: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday visited the flood-hit parts of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to review the ongoing restoration work, and said it is likely to be restored by late Friday night.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for vehicular traffic for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Udhampur-Ramban belt, resulting in more than 2,000 vehicles stranded at different places, officials said.

The 270-km-long stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by multiple landslides at several places between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur on Tuesday following heavy rains and flash floods, they said.

"Visited the flash flood-affected parts of the National Highway at Thard and Bali Nalla along with Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Saloni Rai and senior officers of different departments, including NHAI and central authorities," Singh said on X.

Singh, who was also accompanied by the DIG, further said, "Work is going on round-the-clock, and the National Highway to Srinagar is likely to be restored by late tonight." A traffic police official said, "The highway is closed for the fourth day. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar." Singh was briefed by the deputy commissioner, DIG and officers of NHAI on the progress of work. Authorities have advised commuters from Katra and Udhampur towns to carry their photo ID cards to prove their identity so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly.

Apart from this, nine inter-district roads in the Jammu region are shut due to landslides and road erosion. Dozens of villages in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur have been cut off due to damage caused by heavy rains, flash floods and landslides, they said. PTI AB MNK MNK