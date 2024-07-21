Flood-hit population dips to 95,000 in Assam, fresh areas inundated

Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the number of affected population reduced to 95,000 even though fresh areas were inundated, with the number of districts affected by the deluge increasing to 11 on Sunday, an official bulletin said.
An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 95,554 people in 21 revenue circles and 345 villages of 11 districts are still reeling under flood waters.
The affected districts are Morigaon, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Kamrup Metropolitan, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara, Jorhat and Cachar.
As of Saturday, the number of affected people was 1.30 lakh in 10 districts. The toll in this year’s flood, landslide, lightning and storm stands at 113.
Nagaon remained the worst-hit district, with 70,280 people still being affected.
Around 6,467.5 hectares of Cropland remained inundated, while 13,004 animals are still affected.
A total of 6,311 displaced people have taken shelter in 35 relief camps, while one relief distribution centre was functional and serving 470 people.
The Brahmaputra river, which is still flowing over the red mark in Dhubri district, is the only major river flowing above the danger level.
The ASDMA bulletin said that damage to some infrastructure - houses and roads - was reported from some affected districts.