Flood in over 600 villages in UP; 19 killed in rain-related incident

Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) More than 600 villages in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods, while 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in the last 24 hours, UP relief department officials said on Wednesday.

From 6:30 pm on Tuesday to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, 16 people were killed after being struck by lightning and two drowned. One person died after being bitten by a snake, they said. Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

Rains have resulted in a rise in water level in several rivers, resulting in floods in 633 villages of 12 districts, according to the department, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited some flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit districts. He took stock of relief material being provided in these areas.

"Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF are coordinating with the local administration to mitigate flood-related issues in the affected areas. We have set up 712 flood relief camps for people in affected areas and 226 animal shelters for their livestock," State Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said.

The officer said food along with other basic amenities are being provided to people putting up at these camps.