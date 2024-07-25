Flood, landslides triggered by heavy rain wreak havoc in Arunachal this year: Khandu

Itanagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that flood and landslides triggered by heavy rain have wreaked havoc in the state as the current monsoon season has been "terrible", unlike previous years.

Responding to a question from BJP MLA Pani Taram during the question hour in the assembly, Khandu said 33 roads and 13 bridges in Kurung Kumey district were severely damaged due to the natural calamities on June 30.

“To ensure that people have access to medicines and food, the Public Works Department (PWD) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working to restore road connectivity,” the chief minister said.

Khandu, who also holds the disaster management portfolio, said that the state government has already allocated an amount of Rs 17.26 crore for the PWD Sangram Division for restoration work, and as per the report received from Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner on July 19, telecommunication, water and power supply in the district have been restored.

However, there was major damage in the 11-KV line near the Kurung bridge, which supplies power to Parsi Parlo and a few parts of the Damin circle, and it is yet to be restored.

Work is going on to restore the Kurung bridge, and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHDCL) has fixed the deadline to launch the bridge by August 30, he said.

The chief minister said that the "first two ration sorties to Damin were successfully conducted".

The NHDCL and BRO personnel are working overtime to restore the surface communications to Sarli and its adjoining areas, he said.

Reiterating his government's commitment to help the affected people, the chief minister said the state government has asked the Disaster Management Department to assess the damage thoroughly so that special funds can be allocated.