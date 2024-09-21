Flood-like situation in Bihar: CM inspects affected areas, 5 lives lost so far

Patna, Sep 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the rising water levels of the Ganga at key locations in Patna and Hajipur on Saturday and urged district officials to "remain alert and be prepared to tackle any situation" in light of the developments.

Officials said the river is flowing above the danger mark at Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, and Maner in Patna district and consequently several low-lying areas in Patna and Hajipur (Vaishali district) have been inundated.

The rising trend is not limited to the Ganga, almost all rivers in the state are affecting low-lying localities. So far, around five people —four in Saran and one in Bhojpur — have lost their lives after water inundated their areas, they added.

Accompanied by senior officials, the Chief Minister inspected Ganga's water levels near J P Setu, Kangan Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, and Krishna Ghat.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, "the CM directed the district administration and other officials concerned to remain alert and be prepared if the water level rises further." According to the state Disaster Management Department (DMD), approximately 11 districts along the Ganga are experiencing flood-like situation and around 5.35 lakh people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels. A total of 259 village panchayats in these districts have been impacted, with Bhojpur and Patna each reporting a maximum of 43 affected panchayats, officials added.

Kumar also visited a relief camp for flood-hit people in Hajipur, instructing officials to "take all-out efforts to provide assistance and relief." The statement added that a large number of people from low-lying areas have been evacuated and brought to the camp.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for the agriculture department and Vaishali district administration to ensure that farmers involved in banana plantations receive adequate compensation for crop damage due to flooding.

"The agriculture department has been directed by the CM to conduct an immediate survey to assess the damage to crops…so that compensation is distributed among the affected farmers at the earliest," the statement added. Officials noted that flash floods have destroyed several acres of banana plantations in Vaishali district. PTI PKD MNB