Flood-like situation in Bihar grim, 12.67 lakh affected in 12 districts

Patna, Sep 22 (PTI) The flood-like situation in Bihar was grim with 12.67 lakh people remaining affected in 12 districts, although water level has started receding in some places in the state, an official statement said on Sunday.

While the water level of Ganga River has started decreasing in Patna and its surrounding areas, the rising trend of water levels in several rivers in other districts is affecting low-lying areas.

A statement issued by the state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said, "Twelve districts along the Ganga are experiencing a flood-like situation and around 12.67 lakh people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels." "A total of 361 panchayats in these districts have been impacted. Around 1,400 boats are being used by the district administrations in rescue and relief operations. The government is running eight relief camps in the 12 districts. A large number of people from low-lying areas have been evacuated and brought to the camps," it added.

The 12 affected districts are Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Katihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Saturday visited a relief camp for flood-hit people in Hajipur, and instructed officials to "take all-out efforts to provide assistance and relief".

Meanwhile, several trains were cancelled and many diverted as floodwaters touched the girder of a bridge in Bhagalpur district on Sunday.

In a statement, the East Central Railway said that due to floodwaters touching the girder of bridge 195 between Sultanganj and Ratanpur stations, many trains have been cancelled and routes of several others passing through Jamalpur-Bhagalpur division diverted.

"The floodwaters touched the girder of the bridge at 11.45 pm on Saturday. Besides, at certain places in Jamalpur-Bhagalpur division, several rivers are flowing above the danger mark," it said.

The trains that have been cancelled are Patna-Dumka Express, Saraigarh Deoghar Special, Jamalpur- Kiul Memu Special, and Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express, it added.

Among the diverted trains were Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express, Vikramshila Express, Howrah-Gaya Express, Surat-Bhagalpur SF Express, Anand Vihar-Malda Town Express and Brahmaputra Mail. At least four trains were short-terminated, the statement added. PTI PKD ACD