Flood-like situation in parts of northern West Bengal, more rains forecast

Jalpaiguri/Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) Unabated rains in several places of the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal led to a flood-like situation in some low-lying areas and affected road communications, with the Met Department on Sunday forecasting more downpours.

Several areas in Jalpaiguri town have been submerged in rainwater, leading to at least 300 families moving to community halls and flood shelters, Jalpaiguri Municipality chairperson Papia Pal said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely till July 12 in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, the Met Department said.

National Highway 10, connecting northern West Bengal with Sikkim, has been closed to traffic since Saturday night owing to landslides at some places, an official said.

Traffic movement to and from Sikkim is being regulated through other routes, he said.

Police and other departments were taking urgent steps to prevent any breach of National Highway 27 at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, where several places have been submerged owing to the incessant rains, another official said.

A close watch is being kept on the rise in water levels of Teesta and Korola rivers, he said.

Several places in Dhupguri, Moynaguri and Kranti in Jalpaiguri district, apart from the headquarters town have been affected by the torrential rains.

The families who have taken shelter in community halls in Jalpaiguri town were being provided food and medical facilities, municipality chairperson Pal said.

"We are ready with additional provisions to deal with the evolving situation," she said.

Vast stretches of agricultural land have also been submerged in the Moynaguri and Kranti blocks of the district.

Jalpaiguri town recorded 166 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, while Bagdogra received 103 mm rainfall during the same period. PTI AMR SOM