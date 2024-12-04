Flood relief: CM Stalin targets AIADMK, slams 'cheap politics'

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI) The precautionary measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government ahead of cyclone Fengal's formation prevented large-scale deaths, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday and said 'some were involved in cheap politics,' targeting the opposition AIADMK.

Addressing a government event here, Stalin, referring to the cyclone wreaking havoc in the state said, "we have started to see the consequences of climate change." Tamil Nadu was not negligent as such climate change events happened everywhere, and it was an important aspect that only due to the precautionary measures taken by the government, large-scale deaths were averted, he said adding the rainfall far exceeded the weather forecast.

Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts were affected due to excessive rainfall and the state government has been extending all support and providing relief to the affected people, he said. Tamil Nadu has sought funds from the union government and the state will soon bounce back.

Recalling the Chennai floods of 2015 during the previous AIADMK regime and the hassles faced by people, the Chief Minister asserted that only due to the action taken, Chennai was back to normalcy the day after rains ceased.

People acknowledged that flooding was averted in several localities due to the government's preparatory work. Some are, however, engaged in cheap politics, to gain mileage through defamation, by distorting people's anguish, he charged.

Stalin, underscoring people's appreciation of the government's work, said that it has caused irritation and jealousy for the opposition party (AIADMK). Since the government machinery, right from the Chief Minister, and others, including the Deputy CM and Ministers are on the ground providing relief to the people, they fret about it, as they "could not do politics." The Chief Minister laid foundation stones for several new projects under the North Chennai Development Plan and inaugurated new schemes. PTI VGN SA