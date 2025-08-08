Flood relief efforts intensify as water levels in Ganga, Yamuna recede in Prayagraj and Varanasi

Prayagraj/Varanasi (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) The water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rivers are continuously decreasing in Prayagraj, falling below the danger mark. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has launched cleaning operations in flood-affected areas.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh said, at noon on Friday, the Yamuna's water level in the district was 82.77 metres in Naini, while Ganga's level was 82.16 metres in Phaphamau, 81.84 metres in Chhatnag and 82.50 metres at Bakshi Dam.

Deependra Yadav, additional municipal commissioner, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, told PTI that the civic body has started cleaning operations as the floodwater is receding from the flood-affected areas.

A total of 3,000 sanitation workers have been deployed in the flood-affected areas, while 600 additional employees have been assigned to partially affected areas. Another 200 sanitation workers from the District Public Relations Office (DPRO) have also been deployed.

Yadav said that in the areas from where the flood water has receded, silt is being removed by installing water pressure machines.

Pesticides are being sprayed in affected areas, and drones, sourced from the Agriculture Department, are being used to spray where ground access is difficult.

Pratik Vishwakarma, who is preparing for competitive examinations in the flood-affected Salori area of Sadar, said that there has been some relief due to the flood receding, but it may take several days for the entire area to be cleaned as dirt has spread in the streets.

Singh said that since last Saturday, over 200 villages of the district and about 60 settlements of the city have been flooded due to the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna remaining above the danger mark. But now people are feeling relieved as the water level has come down, the ADM added.

She further said that 107 wards and localities under Sadar tehsil in the city were affected by the floods, of which Rajapur, Beli Kachhar, Chandpur Salori, Govindpur, Chhota Baghada and Bada Baghada were the main affected.

Last Sunday, UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta and the next day Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the affected areas and directed the officials to provide relief material to the flood-affected people.

In Varanasi as well, the water level of the Ganga has fallen below the danger mark.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga was 71.58 metres on Wednesday evening, which came down to 70.60 metres on Friday morning, whereas the danger mark is 71.262 metres.

The famous Ganga Aarti held at Dashashwamedh Ghat is being done on the roofs. At the same time, the cremation taking place at Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghat is also being done on high platforms and roofs.

Shivam Agrahari of Ganga Seva Nidhi said that although Ganga's water level is decreasing, it will take time for life on the ghats to become normal.

District administration officials said that the water level of the Ganga in Varanasi has started decreasing now. Wherever the flood water is decreasing, cleaning and spraying are being done on a war footing. Varanasi Municipal Corporation PRO Sandeep Srivastava said that the civic body is working on a war footing in the flood-affected areas of Varanasi.

Wherever the flood water is receding in the city, the municipal corporation employees are first cleaning the place and then spraying bleaching powder.

After this, sodium hypochloride is sprayed with the help of a spraying machine, so that people can be protected from flies, mosquitoes and the diseases caused by them.

District Magistrate Satendra Kumar said that the water level of Ganga has been decreasing since Wednesday. A total of 28 wards are affected by floods.

A total of 24 flood relief camps have been set up, in which 4,500 flood-affected people are staying. Teams of district administration, police, NDRF and water police are working jointly. The flood relief team is constantly contacting the people and helping them in every way.

Administration officials said that all the officers of the city, MLAs and ministers are constantly visiting the flood-affected areas.

Officials said that Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Registration, Stamp and Court Fee Ravindra Jaiswal visited several relief camps on Thursday to know the well-being of the people living in flood relief camps.

He enquired about the condition of the flood victims living in Ram Janaki Temple, Dhelvariya, Savitri Lawn, Saraiya, Shailputri Temple and Mauja Hall Chitrakoot School and assured them that the government and he would stand with them in this hour of disaster.PTI COR RAJ/NAV SMV AMJ AMJ