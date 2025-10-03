Flood relief kits distributed in Jalna, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Dharashiv

Jalna, Oct 3 (PTI) More than 800 flood relief kits were distributed in Jalna, an official said on Friday.

The kits contain essential materials such as tarpaulins, mats, mosquito nets, toothpaste, brushes, buckets, sanitary pads, ropes, and bags, Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD) secretary Pushkaraj Tayde informed.

"Relief kits were also distributed in other districts, comprising 250 in Jalgaon, 650 in Nandurbar and 300 in Dharashiv. The initiative was jointly supported by Amazon and Donatekart," he added.

A government official said around 7,000 families living along the banks of the Godavari river and rivulets of Jalna district have been shifted to schools and community halls set up by the district administration.

"The district recorded 836.3 mm rainfall this season, which is 138 per cent above the normal average of 603 mm. As many as 503 villages have been affected by the rains," the official said.

Resident deputy collector Shashkiant Hadagal said, between June to September, nine persons lost their lives, while 301 cattle were killed.

"Around 110 houses were damaged and crops spread across 3,370 hectares of land were destroyed. The Revenue Department has conducted panchnamas on 14.88 percent of agricultural land to assess crop damage," Hadagal said.