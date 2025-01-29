Flood relief to be allocated based on damage, not constituencies: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Tuesday that the Rs 1,430 crore flood relief received from the Centre would be allocated based on damage assessment and sectoral needs, and not constituency-wise.

Abdullah made the remark during a pre-budget consultation meeting with members of the legislative assembly from Jammu and Samba districts, mostly affiliated with the opposition BJP.

The meeting, chaired by the chief minister, included discussions on sector-specific priorities, district-specific developmental needs, and policy interventions aimed at promoting balanced and inclusive growth, according to an official spokesman.

He said the consultation was attended by ministers Sakina Itoo, Javid Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma, who also represent the Chamb Assembly constituency, along with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officials.

Referring to the funding received from the Centre in the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck Jammu and Kashmir in August 2025, Abdullah stressed ensuring complete transparency and accountability in utilisation.

"The flood relief amount of Rs 1,430 crore received from the government of India will not be distributed constituency-wise. Its distribution will be strictly based on the extent of damage and sectoral requirements," he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment, the chief minister assured the legislators that the funds would be utilised in a transparent and time-bound manner.

"I assure you all that the money will be used properly, transparently, and all the details will be placed before you," he said.

He said the pre-budget consultations are part of a continuous and evolving process aimed at ensuring meaningful participation of elected representatives in shaping government priorities.

"I have reviewed the discussions held over the last few days. If we look at it from one side, this has been a continuous process. The good thing is that most of the issues raised were not repeated," he said.

Abdullah emphasised that the purpose of these meetings is consultation rather than formal responses.

"You and I both know that the government's response to district development board meetings does not figure in these consultations. The objective here is to listen to you, understand your views and thoughts, and then translate them into policy and action," he said.

The chief minister explained that constituency-specific issues would be addressed during the budget discussions in the assembly when departments present their grants.

"Whether it is the establishment of a degree college, irrigation-related works or other sectoral issues, answers will come when the concerned ministers present their grants in the House," he said.

Earlier, MLAs from Jammu and Samba districts raised a range of issues and projects requiring priority attention in the forthcoming budget.

Key demands included road widening and new road projects, upgradation of health and educational institutions, enhancement of sports infrastructure, provision of potable drinking water, development of tourist destinations, strengthening healthcare facilities with adequate staffing, and establishment of new colleges and schools in their respective constituencies, the spokesman said.

He also mentioned that the elected representatives stressed the need for focused interventions to improve basic amenities and accelerate socio-economic development across both urban and rural areas of the twin districts.

The MLAs expressed gratitude to Abdullah for initiating the pre-budget consultation process, appreciating the government's effort to incorporate grassroots perspectives and inputs from elected representatives into the budgetary framework.

The chief minister assured them that all genuine concerns and constructive suggestions would be duly examined and reflected in the upcoming budget to ensure inclusive and regionally balanced development across Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL