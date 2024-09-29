Flood situation alarming in northern West Bengal, Centre not assisting: Mamata

Kolkata/ Siliguri, Sep 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the flood situation in the northern districts as "alarming" and claimed that the state has been deprived of central assistance to deal with the natural calamity.

She said her government was dealing with the deluge on a war footing.

"North Bengal is reeling under flood. Districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have been affected. Due to heavy rain in catchment areas of Kosi river, places in Bihar, and Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur districts of West Bengal will be affected in the near future," she said on her way to Siliguri.

Accusing the central government of not helping the state in fighting the calamities, she said, "It did not take up maintenance work of Farakka barrage and its water-bearing capacity has reduced to a great extent despite our repeated reminders." In the evening, she held a review meeting in Siliguri with senior officers of the state government and took stock of the evolving situation.

Following the meeting when reporters asked whether she would reach out to the Centre again, Banerjee said, "If I write to the PM, one of his ministers will reply. This is not correct. (Maybe) I will then correct that again and send another letter." Banerjee had written twice to PM Narendra Modi after the flood broke out in the state.

The CM said an alert had been issued for six districts, including Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Coochbehar, as water was being released from a barrage on the Kosi river.

"Not only Bengal, Bihar also faces the threat of flood. We have posted senior officers in each of these districts to monitor the situation. We will be on alert till October 2. We urge the people and puja committees to be with the flood-hit people at this time," she said.

Interacting with reporters at the Kolkata airport on the way to Siliguri, the CM alleged that BJP leaders visit West Bengal "only during polls but forget about the state when it matters most".

"Only Bengal is being deprived of flood grants", she claimed.

The state government, on its part, has been "dealing with the situation on a war footing and launched a public address system for evacuation of people living near rivers to safer places", she said.

To a question, the chief minister said the Darjeeling Hills are affected by massive landslides and the state administration with the help of the Army is working to restore road connectivity.

Banerjee said while two persons drowned after their boats toppled in swirling flood waters recently, two other migrant labourers also died in the calamity. Referring to the deaths of four members of a family in Jalpaiguri by electrocution, she asked everyone to remain alert.

To ensure farmers don't incur losses, she said her government has extended the deadline for getting crop insurance till October 31.

Banerjee said she will continue to monitor the flood situation in both southern and northern parts of the state.

"Durga Puja is coming. It is a big festival but we must not forget those reeling under the floods. And, also, we want peace to prevail," she added. PTI SUS SOM