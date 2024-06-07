Flood situation improves in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 7 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved further with major rivers in the state showing a receding trend, though a population of 54,467 were still affected in eight districts, according to an official report.

Twenty-five lives were lost due to floods so far, while 34 have died in storms, rain and landslides since May 28, it said.

The affected districts are Cachar, Kamrup, Hojai, Morigaon, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in a bulletin.

Cachar is the worst hit with a population of 32,110 affected, followed by 11,554 in Nagaon, 5,285 in Karimganj and 2,896 in Hojai, among others.

A population of 6,175 are taking shelter in 44 relief camps in the affected districts.

The bulletin said a total crop area of 3,181 hectares was still inundated with flood waters.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged in Cachar, Karimganj, Hojai, Kamrup and West Karbi Anglong, it added. PTI DG RBT