Flood situation improves in Assam but over 1 lakh people still suffering

Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) The flood situation improved further on Friday with the water levels of major rivers and their tributaries receding, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

However, around 1.07 lakh people are still suffering because of the disaster in five districts of the state, and one more person lost his life in Barpeta, taking the toll so far in this year's flood, landslide and storm to 42.

Over 1.15 lakh people were suffering because of the deluge on Thursday.

As the intensity of the rains decreased, water levels of all major rivers fell below the danger mark, officials said.

A total of 383 villages in Barpeta, Cachar, Dhemaji, Kamrup and Karimganj districts are still affected by the flood. Cachar is the worst hit with 74,870 people suffering, followed by Karimganj with 29,128 people reeling under flood waters, the ASDMA said.

Altogether, 129 relief camps and relief distribution centres were operating and 14,073 people were taking shelter there, it said.

A total of 683.02 hectare of cropland has been damaged. Besides, embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have also been damaged by flood waters in Barpeta, Kamrup, Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi, Dhemaji and Bongaigaon, the ASDMA said.