Flood situation improves in Manipur, security forces continue rescue ops

Imphal: The flood situation in Manipur improved significantly on Thursday with water receding from major rivers as the intensity of the rain decreased, officials said.

The Assam Rifles and Army continued rescue and relief work under Operation Jalrahat-II across the state, which has been battered by heavy rains since May 31, they said.

The flood has affected over 1.65 lakh people and damaged 35,242 houses across the state. The overflowing Imphal, Kongba and Nambul rivers breached several embankments, aggravating the situation, they added.

So far, 4,097 people have been rescued and given shelter in 78 relief camps, officials said.

A 57-year-old man was killed after being swept away by a river in the Imphal West district on Tuesday.

The rain has damaged crops on 115.59 hectare, officials said.