Flood situation in Assam continues to improve

Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved further on Monday with the number of affected people coming down to 82,443, even though one more person lost his life, according to an official bulletin.

The latest death was reported from Dhemaji, taking this year's toll in the floods, landslides and storms to 114.

At present, 12 districts were affected by the flood, according to the bulletin issued by the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The affected districts were Morigaon, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Goalpara, Jorhat and Cachar, it said.

The worst hit was Nagaon where a population of 67,604 was affected by the flood.

The flood water inundated a crop area of 4,528.36 hectare and the number of animals affected was 11,995.

A total of 4,179 people have taken shelter in 27 relief camps set up in the affected areas.

Water was receding in all the major rivers in the state, the ASDMA said.

Sixty-five houses, eight roads and two embankments were damaged by the floodwaters during the day, it said. PTI DG DG SOM