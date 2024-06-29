Flood situation in Assam deteriorates

Guwahati, Jun 29 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam, which was improving over the last few days, deteriorated on Saturday with the number of affected people going up, an official bulletin said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 1,33,945 people were suffering because of the flood in seven districts of the state. The number of affected people had come down to 1,07,385, in five districts, on Friday.

No casualty has been reported in the last 24 hours with the toll in this year's flood, storm and landslide remaining at 42.

The worst-hit district is Cachar where 67,030 people remain affected by the deluge, followed by Karimganj with 27,235 affected people and Dhemaji with 25,947 people suffering.

The districts that continued to reel under flood waters are Kamrup, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Tinsukia and Lakhimpur.

Altogether 8,484 people are taking shelter in 66 relief camps, while another five relief distribution centres are also operational.

About 100 people were rescued in Dhemaji district by boats.

Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, embankments and culverts have been damaged in different parts, the ASDMA bulletin said. PTI SSG SOM