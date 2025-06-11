Flood situation in Assam improves significantly

Guwahati, Jun 11 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Wednesday although nearly 20,000 people are still affected across four districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 19,200 people are hit due to the floods in Cachar, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur and Sribhumi districts.

Hailakandi is the worst hit with over 8,000 people suffering, followed by Sribhumi with almost 6,000 people and Lakhimpur with more than 5,400 people reeling under flood waters, it said.

Till Tuesday, more than 68,500 people were suffering across four districts of the state.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide stands at 28.

The administration has been operating 19 relief camps and relief distribution centres in three districts, taking care of 283 displaced people at present.

At present, 80 villages are under water and 722 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam in the last 24 hours, the ASDMA said. PTI TR TR SOM