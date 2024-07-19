Flood situation in Assam improving but over 2 lakh people still remain affected

Guwahati, Jul 19 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Friday even though over 2.07 lakh people are still affected across 10 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 2,07,100 people are hit due to the floods in Cachar, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 74,000 people affected, followed by Cachar with nearly 36,000 people hit and Dhubri with almost 20,000 people affected, it added.

Till Thursday, over 2.72 lakh people were suffering across 11 districts of the state.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide, storm and lightning was 113.

The administration has been operating 61 relief camps and relief distribution centres across eight districts, taking care of 16,613 displaced people at present.

The authority has distributed 115.23 quintals of rice, 21.32 quintals of dal, 6.4 quintals of salt and 442.86 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 572 villages are under water and 10,228.36 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Karimganj, Morigaon and Udalguri.

The mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri. Its tributary Disang is flowing above the danger level at Nanglamuraghat.

On account of widespread flooding, over 77,500 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across the state. PTI TR TR SOM