Flood situation in Tripura improves as rain stops but 2 more people die

Agartala, Aug 23 (PTI) Two more persons died in rain-related incidents in Tripura on Friday even as the overall flood situation improved, a senior official said.

With these deaths, since Monday 24 people have lost their lives in the flood and landslides, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Disaster Management Secretary Brijesh Pandey said the overall flood situation in the northeastern state improved in the last 24 hours as the rains stopped but Gomati river was still flowing above the danger level at Sonamura in Sepahijala district.

The rains have caused extensive damage to roads, power infrastructure, agriculture, properties and livestock, which is estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore, he said.

A total of 1,28,00 people have taken shelter in 558 relief camps, he said.

Food packets were being distributed among the flood-hit people in Amarpur and Karbook subdivisions of Gomati district by helicopters as road connectivity was not yet restored, he added.

Pandey said Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted an aerial survey of South Tripura and Gomati districts during the day to assess the damage caused by the floods.

"The chief minister also inspected some relief camps and spoke to the people living there," he said.

Two persons who went missing in the floods are yet to be found, he added.

Pandey said the weather office has forecast medium to heavy rainfall on Saturday.

"We would like to alert the people following the weather forecast for Saturday. The government is ready to meet any eventuality," he said.

PWD secretary Kiran Gitte said the flood has caused extensive damage to roads in the state.

"Major cracks occurred on NH-8 at Mugiakami in Khowai district. Vehicular movement has been suspended and traffic has been diverted. The restoration works will be completed by the next 48 hours," he said.

Road connectivity has been restored in most subdivisions, and repair works will be completed in Karbook and Amarpur subdivisions in Gomati district soon, he added.

Gitte, who is also the health secretary, said government doctors have been asked not to leave the station for the next three days amid fear of water-borne diseases. PTI PS SOM