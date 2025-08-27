Flood threat looms again over UP's Prayagraj, administration on alert

Prayagraj, Aug 27 (PTI) With water being released from upstream dams amid cloudbursts and landslides in several parts of the country, flood conditions are returning to Sangam city as water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers near the danger mark of 84.73 metres.

As of 4 pm on Wednesday, the Yamuna river level was recorded at 83.98 metres in Naini. The Ganga stood at 83.79 metres in Phaphamau, 83.36 metres in Chhatnag, and 83.98 metres at Bakshi Dam.

SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Singh told PTI that in view of the flood threat, five relief shelters have been operational since Tuesday in the Sadar area, housing nearly 1,200 people.

"One of the relief centres is in Sadar Bazar and another at Annie Besant School in Chhota Baghara. Three other shelters have been opened at different locations, while three more are in the pipeline," Singh said.

Heramb Chaturvedi, a retired professor from Allahabad Central University, said the recurrent flooding in Prayagraj is due to the water being discharged from multiple barrages and dams.

"This is not development but a model of destruction. You cannot impose the models of small European countries on a vast country like India without consequences," Chaturvedi said.

Recalling the floods of 1966 and 1978, he said, "This is the first time in five decades that flooding is occurring repeatedly. Until 1978, there were not as many dams. Now, with excessive water inflows threatening dam safety, water is repeatedly being released." Chaturvedi added that such frequent flooding is happening for the first time in 50 years and blamed it on "human interference with nature."