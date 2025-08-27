Flood threat looms over Prayagraj as UP reels under heavy rains; CM orders relief efforts

Prayagraj/Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) The flood threat has returned to Uttar Pradesh's Sangam city as water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers inch closer to the danger mark, prompting the state government to scale up relief efforts across 17 flood-hit districts.

As of 4 pm on Wednesday, the Yamuna was flowing at 83.98 metres in Naini, while the Ganga recorded 83.79 metres in Phaphamau, 83.36 metres in Chhatnag, and 83.98 metres at Bakshi Dam, officials said. The danger mark in Prayagraj is 84.73 metres.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Abhishek Singh said five relief shelters are operational in the Sadar area, housing around 1,200 residents. "One centre is in Sadar Bazar, another at Annie Besant School in Chhota Baghara, and three more are functioning at different locations. Additional shelters are being prepared," he said.

With continuous heavy rains disrupting life across the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed ministers in charge of the affected districts to personally oversee rescue and relief operations, according to an official statement. He also urged public representatives to ensure no affected family is left unattended.

So far, 2.45 lakh people and over 30,000 cattle have been relocated from inundated areas, Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami said. The floods have affected 37 tehsils and 688 villages, spanning nearly 27,061 hectares of land. Relief supplies are being ferried using 548 boats and motorboats, while 1,904 food packets and 11,350 lunch packets were distributed on Wednesday alone.

A total of 996 flood posts and 284 shelters are operational across the 17 affected districts, including Prayagraj, Ballia, Bahraich, Varanasi and Muzaffarnagar, housing 4,440 people. Medical teams have been deployed to conduct health check-ups, while chlorine tablets and ORS packets are being distributed to curb waterborne diseases, officials said.

Retired Allahabad Central University professor Heramb Chaturvedi blamed repeated flooding on "human interference with nature," citing the increased water releases from multiple barrages and dams. PTI RAJ KIS HIG HIG