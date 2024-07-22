Flood water brings in body of unidentified woman in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 22 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found stuck between rocks and trees in Talasari in Palghar district after being brought there by flood water, a civic official said on Monday.

Due to heavy rains in the area, rivers in Dahanu and Talasari are in spate over the past two days, Palghar disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

"The body was brought in by water that gushed out of a river in Talasari. It got stuck in the rocks and trees there. Police and civic teams managed to pull out the body late Sunday night after trying for several hours," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the identity of the woman, a police official said. PTI COR BNM