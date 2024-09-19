Flooding in Saryu river disrupts national highway in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A nearly 20-metre stretch of National Highway 31 has been washed away by a swollen Saryu river in Bairia tehsil here, disrupting traffic movement between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar via the Manjhi bridge, officials said on Thursday.

According to Bairia Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sunil Kumar, the river flooded late Wednesday night due to the increased water flow and Chanddiyar village, located near the famous Jai Prakash Nagar, was among the worst hit.

Approximately 1,200 people living in the area have been displaced by floodwaters. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to assist in rescue and relief efforts, the official added.

Local authorities have closed primary and junior high schools in the most severely impacted areas.