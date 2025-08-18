Flooding to be confined to floodplains: Delhi CM after rise in Yamuna level

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Following the Yamuna river breaching the danger mark, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured that the national capital will not experience widespread flooding, and that any inundation will be confined to the floodplains.

The Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger level, reaching the mark of 205.36 metres at 2 pm on Monday at the Old Railway Bridge, officials informed.

Gupta, along with water minister Parvesh Verma, visited multiple areas to take stock of the measures in case flooding occurs. She visited the flood control room in the District Magistrate (East) office and areas like the Yamuna Bazar that were flooded during the 2023 floods.

"The situation is under control, and we are monitoring the water level of the Yamuna. The department is making observations on the release of water (from Haryana). When the floods struck Delhi in 2023, the drains were not desilted, and the ITO barrage was choked. Our department has been working for the last six months," she told reporters.

All the gates of the ITO barrage are open now, and the drains are functioning at full capacity since the desilting work was carried out, Gupta mentioned.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023, with several areas inundated due to heavy rain and over 25,000 people were evacuated.

"If a problem arises, flooding will happen only in floodplains. People living there have been informed by our district magistrates. We feel that the water will not enter the city this time," she added, noting that the concerned departments are monitoring the situation.

"Delhi does not need to fear. If the water is being released, it is also moving ahead. We are in a safe zone and authorities are working around the clock," she stated, asking people not to panic.

In 2023, the river reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres, surpassing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin.

The river breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it had in over four decades at that time.