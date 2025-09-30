Floods estimated to have hit crops on 60 lakh hectares; decision on aid in couple of days: Shinde

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said heavy rains and subsequent floods estimated to have damaged crops on more than 60 lakh hectares in parts of the state and a decision on providing financial assistance to farmers will be taken in the next couple of days.

Torrential rains and floods last week have damaged crops on lakhs of acres of land in large parts of the state, including eight districts of the Marathwada region, Solapur, Satara, and Sangli in western Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference here, Shinde said, "We will show no hesitance in extending help to farmers. Our feeling is that while helping farmers, rules and norms should be kept aside, one needs to stand behind them. Whenever there is such damage, it is the responsibility of the government to help people in such a calamity." "Rains have not only damaged crops, but the fertile layer of soil from fields has been washed away due to floods. Farms and houses, too, have been affected," he said.

Panchanama reports have started coming in and estimates show that crops on over 60 lakh hectares in the state have been damaged, he added.

Shinde said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and he himself would take a decision on giving assistance to farmers in two-three days after holding talks.

The governments at the Centre and state government will stand with farmers. It is time to wipe the tears of farmers, he said.

Shinde said he has directed Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar to ensure communicable diseases do not break out in the flood-affected districts. PTI PR NP