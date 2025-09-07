Floods: Goa govt to give Rs 5 cr each to Punjab and Chhattisgarh

Panaji, Sep 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said his government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

The money will be released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Sawant said.

"The recent natural calamity has caused immense suffering in Chhattisgarh and Punjab. In this hour of crisis, the Government and people of Goa stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in these states. From the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, we are releasing Rs 5 crore each to Chhattisgarh and Punjab to support relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts," he said in a post on X.

Goa remains committed to extending every possible support as the nation unites to overcome this challenge, Sawant added.

Punjab has been among the worst-hit states by this year's monsoons, with hundreds of villages submerged due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets. PTI RPS BNM