Floods in Marathwada: MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar takes part in rescue operation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Sep 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar took part in a rescue effort in Wadner village in the district where villagers were stranded due to floods.

He joined hands with an NDRF team and rescued four locals on Monday night. Videos showed him getting down in the floodwater and pulling a boat which had broken down.

Rajenimbalkar, MP from Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituency, said the situation in Wadner village was terrible. A two-year-old boy along with his mother and grandparents were stranded for 24 hours without any food, he said.

One end of a rescue boat was tied to a tree so that it would not be swept away, but untying it became difficult as the water level rose, he said.

"I gathered a few people from the village who knew swimming and went ahead. With the help of a stick, we untied the rope and came back. But its engine could not be started. We then threw a rope to the boat and pulled it out'," he said.

"NDRF teams are working day and night, and we should help them. The happiness of those rescued can not be described in words," the MP said. PTI AW KRK